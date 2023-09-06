DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPY) Stock Price Down 2.4%

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.00. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.55.

DCC Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.39.

DCC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.5516 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from DCC’s previous dividend of $0.22.

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.

