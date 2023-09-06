Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $561,594,000 after acquiring an additional 153,723 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,549,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $152,125,000 after acquiring an additional 117,364 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,104,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $253,890,000 after acquiring an additional 122,200 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,823,000 after acquiring an additional 102,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,658 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matson Trading Down 5.3 %

MATX opened at $84.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.22. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $97.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Matson Increases Dividend

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.26. Matson had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $773.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.49 EPS. Matson’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MATX. StockNews.com lowered Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Matson from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Matson from $73.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,028 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total value of $78,590.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 4,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total value of $373,593.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,629.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total value of $78,590.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,914.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,538 shares of company stock worth $3,453,533. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

