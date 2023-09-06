Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes $142,000 Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,513,630,000 after purchasing an additional 58,395 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after acquiring an additional 699,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,801,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,916,000 after acquiring an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,459,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,808,000 after acquiring an additional 464,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,997,000 after acquiring an additional 686,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Stock Down 1.2 %

QRVO stock opened at $107.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -630.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.38 and a 12 month high of $114.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $651.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $639.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $102.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.67.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $220,342.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $220,342.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Grant Brown sold 6,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $681,391.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,558.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,250 shares of company stock worth $4,110,124 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Further Reading

