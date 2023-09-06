Dark Forest Capital Management LP Sells 1,036 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,063.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,024,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792,518 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,106,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,222 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,425.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,237,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,439,000 after buying an additional 1,155,995 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $47,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,510.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $47,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,510.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 1,500 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.83 per share, with a total value of $68,745.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,453.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $163,835. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GLPI

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

GLPI opened at $47.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.53. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $55.13.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 99.65%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.