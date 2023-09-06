Dark Forest Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in UDR were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 6,400.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 476.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UDR shares. Barclays reduced their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho reduced their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial raised UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Wolfe Research cut UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UDR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.03.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $39.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.97 and a 200 day moving average of $41.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. UDR’s payout ratio is 125.37%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

