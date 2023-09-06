Dark Forest Capital Management LP Raises Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 467.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $70.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.67. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $60.09 and a 52-week high of $121.38. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $402.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.15 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Forward Air

In other news, COO Chris C. Ruble purchased 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,980.41. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,816.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Forward Air news, COO Chris C. Ruble purchased 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,980.41. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,816.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle R. Mitchin acquired 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.63 per share, with a total value of $75,012.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,832.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 23,302 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,544. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FWRD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Forward Air from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forward Air has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.14.

Forward Air Profile

(Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Read More

