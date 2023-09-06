Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 2,997 Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,997 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 267.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Rapid7 during the first quarter worth $36,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Rapid7 during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 117.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RPD. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.63.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $48.94 on Wednesday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $59.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.79.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $190.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.02 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marc Evan Brown sold 11,601 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $551,743.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,743.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

