Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 484,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter valued at $301,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 2,650.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 109,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,186,000 after purchasing an additional 105,576 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PIPR stock opened at $145.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $102.73 and a 12 month high of $162.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.59 and its 200 day moving average is $137.70.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $288.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.01 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 49.59%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PIPR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

