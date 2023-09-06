Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 808.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,835,000 after purchasing an additional 234,712 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 78,014 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,967,000 after purchasing an additional 41,855 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 36.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,663,000 after acquiring an additional 28,386 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 384.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,680 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 8.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,688 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,601,000 after acquiring an additional 13,166 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Laboratories Price Performance

MLAB stock opened at $129.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $697.03 million, a P/E ratio of 392.62 and a beta of 0.72. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.21 and a twelve month high of $206.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $50.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.85 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 193.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.82, for a total transaction of $285,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,289,170.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

