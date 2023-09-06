Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases 8,091 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 3,564.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in M. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Estabrook Capital Management raised its position in Macy’s by 77.8% in the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 52.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Macy’s in the first quarter worth about $49,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on M shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.64.

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average of $16.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.88. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.86 and a 12 month high of $25.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1654 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 24.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macy’s

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 8,044 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $127,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,061 shares in the company, valued at $175,869.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 8,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $127,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,869.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $303,845.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,610 shares of company stock worth $823,642 over the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

