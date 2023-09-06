Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases 667 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,286,000 after acquiring an additional 347,525 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,058,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,829,000 after acquiring an additional 402,614 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,724,000 after acquiring an additional 880,430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,857,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,629,000 after acquiring an additional 127,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,700,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,640,000 after acquiring an additional 133,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.43.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

WAL stock opened at $50.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.50. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $81.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $669.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 17.29%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Further Reading

