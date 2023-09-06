Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases 1,991 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 3,687.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $462,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 229.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 21,041 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 125,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 390.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 27,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kerrisdale Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 147,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after buying an additional 96,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSGE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of MSGE opened at $32.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $40.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.32.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.52 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Madison Square Garden Entertainment

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, insider Thomas Charles Dolan purchased 322,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,980.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 369,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,460,948. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Charles Dolan purchased 322,580 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 369,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,460,948. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 6,877,553 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $204,675,977.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,143,938 shares in the company, valued at $301,883,594.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.