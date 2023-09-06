Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases 1,265 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 790.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:R opened at $100.25 on Wednesday. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.69 and a twelve month high of $103.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.51. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.58.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.64. Ryder System had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 24.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $1,005,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,933 shares in the company, valued at $6,229,221.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ryder System news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $1,005,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,229,221.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $902,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,008 shares in the company, valued at $3,110,722.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,634 shares of company stock valued at $17,271,137 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

R has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ryder System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ryder System

Ryder System Profile

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.