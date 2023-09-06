Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,586 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,243.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,859,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $338,020,000 after buying an additional 3,572,227 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,988,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,114,000 after buying an additional 127,977 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 5.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,803,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $162,715,000 after buying an additional 85,960 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,529 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,644,000 after buying an additional 30,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,490,000 after buying an additional 22,487 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $93.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.44.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Down 2.6 %

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $71.93 on Wednesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $98.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.12. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $620.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.53%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

