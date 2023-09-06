Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 2.4% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 96,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 163,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 28.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 39,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $27.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 3.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 11.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.18. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 62.05%. The firm had revenue of $445.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 203,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $3,144,215.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,887,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,309,058.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AFRM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Affirm from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded Affirm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on Affirm from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Affirm from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Affirm from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

