Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New $126,000 Investment in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hansbart Wijnand sold 28,834 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $1,225,733.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,002.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 5,304 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $232,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 143,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,297,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hansbart Wijnand sold 28,834 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $1,225,733.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,002.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,138 shares of company stock valued at $6,018,783. 5.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on TPX shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $45.13 on Wednesday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $47.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.69.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 90,462.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

