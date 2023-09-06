Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New $125,000 Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 344 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 366.2% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 15,525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 12,195 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 458,450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $166,949,000 after acquiring an additional 36,745 shares during the period. STF Management LP raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. STF Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,389,000. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 148,827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $54,201,000 after buying an additional 96,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LULU. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.62.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $401.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.46. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.50 and a 1-year high of $406.94.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

