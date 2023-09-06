Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $147,000 in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,159 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Associated Banc by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,712,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,145,000 after purchasing an additional 172,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Associated Banc by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,302,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,277,000 after purchasing an additional 328,137 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Associated Banc by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,562,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580,115 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Associated Banc by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,052,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,728,000 after purchasing an additional 210,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Associated Banc by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,800,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,666,000 after purchasing an additional 141,801 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.94.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

Associated Banc stock opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.78. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $328.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.65 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.07%.

Insider Transactions at Associated Banc

In other news, EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 26,335 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $500,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,045. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

