Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $130,000 in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Price Performance

Shares of HCAT opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $15.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 16.49% and a negative net margin of 51.76%. The business had revenue of $73.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Health Catalyst from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lowered Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Health Catalyst from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.55.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

