Dark Forest Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 193.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 11.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 28,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on MWA shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Northcoast Research lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.34. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $16.62.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.74 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $26,266.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,439.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

