Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $148,000 Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3,518.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 780 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.8 %

CI opened at $278.78 on Wednesday. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $284.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.88.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total value of $3,884,077.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,451.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total transaction of $3,884,077.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,451.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,767 shares of company stock valued at $11,498,468. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Edward Jones cut shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.79.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

