Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $136,000 Stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 953.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,204,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,545,000 after purchasing an additional 408,017 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 13.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,558,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,924,000 after purchasing an additional 527,451 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,739,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,798 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,822,000 after purchasing an additional 84,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,563,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,621,000 after purchasing an additional 52,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $81.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.51 and its 200-day moving average is $66.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.81. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.53 and a twelve month high of $85.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $148.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.05 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $198,477.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,585,398.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $198,477.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,398.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 3,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $312,934.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,361 shares of company stock valued at $725,262 over the last three months. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Bank of America lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Benchmark raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.44.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

