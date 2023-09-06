Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $132,000 Stock Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Premier were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 78,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Premier by 1.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Premier by 48.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 32.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PINC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Premier from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Premier from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Premier, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $36.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.44.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.59 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

