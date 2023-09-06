Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $123,000 Stock Holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 137.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 20.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,972,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,207,000 after buying an additional 2,831,183 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,553,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,948,000 after purchasing an additional 734,764 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 38.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,253 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 47.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,528,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,444,000 after buying an additional 2,417,129 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,417,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,334,000 after buying an additional 21,734 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,074,578. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 34,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $516,064.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,263,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,118,459.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 1,500 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,578. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 169,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,328. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LBRT shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.45.

Liberty Energy Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.15. Liberty Energy Inc. has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.13.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 39.89% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 5.93%.

Liberty Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

Featured Stories

