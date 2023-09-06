Dark Forest Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 472.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,791 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,557,000 after purchasing an additional 80,551 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 21.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 18.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 53.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 12,280 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $40.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.31. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $28.33 and a one year high of $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.21). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

ABCB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

