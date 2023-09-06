Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 552 First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 552 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 172.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth $33,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 67.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $186.48 on Wednesday. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.19. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.90. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $810.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.43 million. Research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FSLR. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $334.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on First Solar from $222.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on First Solar from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Solar

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $84,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,118. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total value of $289,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $84,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,452 shares of company stock worth $6,833,334 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.