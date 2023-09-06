Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys 4,530 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 518.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,094,000 after buying an additional 1,116,856 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 22,080,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,196,000 after buying an additional 1,019,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,245,000 after buying an additional 117,982 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 178.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,028,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,970,000 after buying an additional 3,866,565 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,380,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,653,000 after buying an additional 195,522 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTNX opened at $34.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.66. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.96 and a 52-week high of $36.50.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nutanix from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.69.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

