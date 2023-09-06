Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys 1,566 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 607.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 305.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,145,000 after buying an additional 110,002 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 299.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 26,027 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,487 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 302.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 348,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,848,000 after buying an additional 261,515 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $77.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.51. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $90.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.84. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $301.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.71 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $7,068,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,224,563.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $7,068,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,224,563.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $717,980.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TECH. William Blair initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.78.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

