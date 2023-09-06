Dark Forest Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) by 2,851.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,526 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Domo were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domo by 90.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domo in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domo by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Domo by 29.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Domo by 60.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on DOMO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Domo from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Domo from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. TD Cowen cut Domo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Domo from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th.

Insider Transactions at Domo

In other Domo news, Director Daniel David Daniel III bought 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $736,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 191,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,486. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Domo news, Director Daniel David Daniel III bought 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $736,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 191,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,486. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daren Thayne sold 6,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $100,761.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 397,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,817,400.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Domo Stock Down 0.5 %

Domo stock opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. Domo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $22.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.68.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

