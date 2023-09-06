Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 3,027 Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Federated Hermes by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter worth $4,800,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 261.9% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 37,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 27,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,055,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,317,000 after buying an additional 35,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.04. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.30 and a twelve month high of $45.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.44.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $433.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Federated Hermes from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Federated Hermes from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 43,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,557,173.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,982,967.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 43,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,557,173.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,982,967.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $38,694.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 368,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,185,571.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,322 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

