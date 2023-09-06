Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 42.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 32,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,572.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.41. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1,172.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,617.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,525.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,446.43.

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 65.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on White Mountains Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Mountains Insurance Grou White bought 5,916,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $59,168,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,856,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,568,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

