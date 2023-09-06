Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 164.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter worth $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter worth $48,000. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Down 17.5 %

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $43.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $895.69 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is presently 68.90%.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

