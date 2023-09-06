Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires 3,893 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 359.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,396,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Frontdoor by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,943,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,616 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Frontdoor by 191.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,142,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,001 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $33,456,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Frontdoor by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,758,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,788 shares in the last quarter.

Frontdoor Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $32.54 on Wednesday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $38.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.32. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 187.58% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTDR. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Frontdoor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Frontdoor from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Frontdoor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Frontdoor from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Frontdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Fiarman sold 1,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $64,033.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,972.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Frontdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

