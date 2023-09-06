Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 823,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 14,542 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.68% of Darden Restaurants worth $127,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after buying an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $346,500,000 after buying an additional 45,661 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 274.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $376,810,000 after buying an additional 1,779,574 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,217,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $344,003,000 after buying an additional 667,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 594.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,976,000 after buying an additional 1,545,731 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 33,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total value of $5,612,970.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,866,906.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 33,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total value of $5,612,970.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,866,906.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $855,740.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,060 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,415.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,775 shares of company stock valued at $43,532,251 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.04.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI opened at $150.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.51 and its 200-day moving average is $157.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.20 and a 12-month high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $1.31 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.50%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

Further Reading

