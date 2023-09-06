Critical Review: Bioceres Crop Solutions (BIOX) and The Competition

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural chemicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Bioceres Crop Solutions to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.4% of Bioceres Crop Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Bioceres Crop Solutions has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioceres Crop Solutions’ rivals have a beta of 1.16, indicating that their average share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioceres Crop Solutions 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bioceres Crop Solutions Competitors 271 748 777 82 2.36

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bioceres Crop Solutions and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Bioceres Crop Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 115.24%. As a group, “Agricultural chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 20.01%. Given Bioceres Crop Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Bioceres Crop Solutions is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Bioceres Crop Solutions and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioceres Crop Solutions 3.56% 5.37% 1.98% Bioceres Crop Solutions Competitors -880.11% -18.06% -18.47%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bioceres Crop Solutions and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bioceres Crop Solutions $334.80 million -$7.20 million 58.85 Bioceres Crop Solutions Competitors $5.62 billion $1.09 billion 5.26

Bioceres Crop Solutions’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Bioceres Crop Solutions. Bioceres Crop Solutions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Bioceres Crop Solutions beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier and higher yielding crops. The Crop Protection segment develops, produces, and markets Rizoderma, adjuvants, therapies, herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and baits. The Crop Nutrition segment develops, produces, commercializes, and sells inoculants, bio-inductors, and biological and microgranulated fertilizers. The company also offers HB4, a drought tolerant seed technology program. It operates in Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, the United States, Paraguay, South Africa, France, Uruguay, and internationally. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rosario, Argentina.

