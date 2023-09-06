Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. cut its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,702 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAP. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,108,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,432,000 after purchasing an additional 489,238 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 805.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 524,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,203,000 after purchasing an additional 466,898 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth about $48,505,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter worth about $46,769,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth about $35,802,000. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Credicorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Credicorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

NYSE BAP opened at $138.40 on Wednesday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $118.33 and a 52-week high of $160.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.50). Credicorp had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

