Contrasting Starpharma (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) & bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF)

bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) and Starpharma (OTCMKTS:SPHRY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares bioAffinity Technologies and Starpharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bioAffinity Technologies $24,156.00 643.56 -$8.15 million N/A N/A Starpharma $3.55 million 10.56 -$11.72 million N/A N/A

bioAffinity Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Starpharma.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

1.1% of bioAffinity Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 44.3% of bioAffinity Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares bioAffinity Technologies and Starpharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bioAffinity Technologies -39,277.73% -92.37% -83.91% Starpharma N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for bioAffinity Technologies and Starpharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bioAffinity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Starpharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

About bioAffinity Technologies

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

About Starpharma

Starpharma Holdings Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. It offers VivaGel, a non-antibiotic therapy for the treatment and prevention of bacterial vaginosis. The company also develops VivaGel condom, an antiviral condom; and VIRALEZE, an antiviral nasal spray. In addition, it develops DEP, a dendrimer drug delivery technology, including DEP docetaxel that is in Phase 2 clinical trials, DEP cabazitaxel that is in Phase 2 clinical trial, DEP gemcitabine that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trials, and DEP irinotecan that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of cancer; DEP radiotheranostics for cancer treatment and diagnosis; DEP Antibody Drug Conjugates; DEP HER-2 ADC; DEP non-oncology candidates; and DEP AZD0466, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat haematological malignancies. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Abbotsford, Australia.

