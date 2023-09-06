Contrasting Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) & BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI)

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) and Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.7% of BIO-key International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of Sprinklr shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of BIO-key International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.3% of Sprinklr shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

BIO-key International has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sprinklr has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIO-key International -117.65% -122.43% -64.97% Sprinklr -4.28% -5.06% -2.83%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BIO-key International and Sprinklr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares BIO-key International and Sprinklr’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIO-key International $7.02 million 0.74 -$11.91 million ($1.13) -0.50 Sprinklr $618.19 million 6.84 -$55.74 million ($0.10) -157.98

BIO-key International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sprinklr. Sprinklr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BIO-key International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BIO-key International and Sprinklr, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIO-key International 0 0 0 0 N/A Sprinklr 0 5 6 0 2.55

Sprinklr has a consensus target price of $12.91, indicating a potential downside of 18.30%. Given Sprinklr’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sprinklr is more favorable than BIO-key International.

Summary

Sprinklr beats BIO-key International on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BIO-key International



BIO-key International, Inc. develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform. Its solutions enable its customers to secure their workforces and student populations; and make their partner networks more collaborative. In addition, it provides BIO-key VST and WEB-key products; and Civil and Large-Scale ID Infrastructure solutions that develops finger-based biometric technology. Further, it offers finger scanners for enterprise and consumer markets under SideSwipe, EcoID, and SidePass brand names. The company was formerly known as SAC Technologies and changed its name to BIO-key International, Inc. in 2002. BIO-key International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, New Jersey.

About Sprinklr



Sprinklr, Inc. provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey. Its products include Sprinklr Insights that enables its customers to listen, learn from, and act on insights gleaned from modern channels; Sprinklr Service a comprehensive, cloud-based, and AI-powered contact center as a service platform that enables customer service agents to service customers across digital, social, and voice channels; Sprinklr Marketing enables brands to streamline their marketing operations across the campaign lifecycle ability to derive insights and optimize their marketing and advertising strategies at scale; and Sprinklr Social helps customers listen to, triage, engage, and analyze conversations across modern channels. The company also provides professional, managed, training, and consultancy services. Sprinklr, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

