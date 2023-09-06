Contrasting Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) & Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) and Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.1% of Haynes International shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Haynes International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Haynes International and Aurubis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haynes International $490.46 million 1.23 $45.09 million $3.55 13.36 Aurubis N/A N/A N/A $0.48 80.00

Profitability

Haynes International has higher revenue and earnings than Aurubis. Haynes International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aurubis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Haynes International and Aurubis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haynes International 7.88% 11.41% 6.76% Aurubis N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Haynes International and Aurubis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haynes International 0 0 4 0 3.00 Aurubis 0 2 3 0 2.60

Haynes International presently has a consensus target price of $60.25, suggesting a potential upside of 27.03%. Aurubis has a consensus target price of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.21%. Given Aurubis’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aurubis is more favorable than Haynes International.

Summary

Haynes International beats Aurubis on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment. The company's CRA products are used in various applications, including chemical processing, power plant emissions control, and hazardous waste treatment. Its products also have applications in flue-gas desulfurization, oil and gas, waste incineration, industrial heat treating, automotive, thermocouples, sensors and instrumentation, biopharmaceuticals, solar, and nuclear fuel. In addition, the company produces products as seamless and welded tubulars, as well as in slab, bar, billet, and wire forms. It sells its products primarily through direct sales organizations, and network of independent distributors and sales agents. Haynes International, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Kokomo, Indiana.

About Aurubis

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products. In addition, the company produces gold, silver, lead, lead-bismuth alloy, lead-antimony litharge, tellurium metals, and tellurium dioxide. Further, the company engages in the recycling of copper, copper scrap, alloy scrap and other recycling materials, precious metals, and other non-ferrous metals. Additionally, it produces sulfuric acid, iron-silicate, smelter intermediates, and selenium, as well as produces various products from purchased copper and copper alloy scrap, electronic scrap, and industrial residues. The company was formerly known as Norddeutsche Affinerie AG and changed its name to Aurubis AG in April 2009. Aurubis AG was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

