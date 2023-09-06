Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,688,000. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $226,930.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $226,930.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,792 shares of company stock valued at $7,922,472. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $135.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $138.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.99 and a 200 day moving average of $115.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.