Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on September 20th

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.

Compass Minerals International has decreased its dividend by an average of 40.7% annually over the last three years. Compass Minerals International has a payout ratio of 45.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Compass Minerals International to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

Compass Minerals International Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. Compass Minerals International has a 12-month low of $28.78 and a 12-month high of $47.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.21 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 0.91%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 120.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 10.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 40.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $81.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

