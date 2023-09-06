Comparing Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS) & Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) and Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cibus and Nutrien’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cibus $160,000.00 2,206.47 -$16.89 million ($18.00) -0.92 Nutrien $37.88 billion 0.84 $7.66 billion $7.12 9.01

Nutrien has higher revenue and earnings than Cibus. Cibus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nutrien, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cibus -10,176.78% -26.34% -14.99% Nutrien 11.05% 16.41% 7.69%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Cibus and Nutrien’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cibus and Nutrien, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cibus 0 0 0 0 N/A Nutrien 2 7 9 0 2.39

Nutrien has a consensus price target of $78.84, indicating a potential upside of 22.92%. Given Nutrien’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nutrien is more favorable than Cibus.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.7% of Cibus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of Nutrien shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Cibus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Nutrien shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Cibus has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutrien has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nutrien beats Cibus on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cibus

Cibus, Inc., a agricultural technology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases. The company is based in San Diego, California.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate. The Phosphate segment provides solid fertilizer, liquid fertilizer, and industrial and feed products. In addition, it provides services directly to growers through a network of farm centers in North America, South America, and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

