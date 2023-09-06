Comparing Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) & Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) and Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Achilles Therapeutics and Revolution Medicines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Achilles Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Achilles Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67 Revolution Medicines 0 1 5 0 2.83

Achilles Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 921.51%. Revolution Medicines has a consensus target price of $33.67, suggesting a potential downside of 0.07%. Given Achilles Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Achilles Therapeutics is more favorable than Revolution Medicines.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

48.3% of Achilles Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Achilles Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Revolution Medicines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Achilles Therapeutics and Revolution Medicines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achilles Therapeutics N/A -37.37% -33.23% Revolution Medicines -1,003.36% -36.46% -31.31%

Volatility & Risk

Achilles Therapeutics has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revolution Medicines has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Achilles Therapeutics and Revolution Medicines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achilles Therapeutics N/A N/A -$71.18 million ($1.79) -0.52 Revolution Medicines $35.38 million 103.96 -$248.71 million ($3.14) -10.73

Achilles Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Revolution Medicines. Revolution Medicines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Achilles Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Revolution Medicines beats Achilles Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Achilles Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma. The company was formerly known as Achilles TX Limited and changed its name to Achilles Therapeutics Plc in February 2021. Achilles Therapeutics Plc was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Revolution Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic tumors. It also develops RMC-5845, a selective inhibitor of SOS1, a protein that converts RAS (OFF) to RAS (ON) in cells; and RMC-5552, a hyperactivated selective inhibitor of mTORC1 signaling in tumors. In addition, the company is developing RMC-6291, a tri-complex inhibitor of KRASG12C(ON) and KRASG12C(ON); and RMC-6236, a RAS-selective inhibitor of multiple RAS(ON) variants. Further, it develops RAS(ON) Inhibitors targeting KRASG13C(ON) and KRASG12D(ON). The company has a collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the research and development of SHP2 inhibitors, including RMC-4630. Revolution Medicines, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Achilles Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achilles Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.