Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (CUV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 4th

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:CUV – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, September 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 4th. This is a boost from Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals’s previous final dividend of $0.04.
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Philippe Wolgen 3,120,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. 25.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with genetic, metabolic, and life-threatening disorders in Australia, Europe, the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a systemic photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).
