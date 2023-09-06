Cleanaway Waste Management (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) Shares Up 5.2%

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 5,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

Cleanaway Waste Management Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75.

Cleanaway Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Solid Waste Services, Industrial & Waste Services, and Liquid Waste & Health Services. It offers commercial and industrial, municipal, and residential collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, construction, and demolition waste, as well as medical and washroom services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cleanaway Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleanaway Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.