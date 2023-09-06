Chiliz Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19.52 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 6th. One Chiliz token can currently be bought for $0.0592 or 0.00000230 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chiliz has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. Chiliz has a market cap of $438.19 million and approximately $19.52 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chiliz alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz’s launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,401,879,905 tokens. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018 by Alexandre Dreyfus, Chiliz (CHZ) is a blockchain platform that empowers sports and entertainment organizations to engage and monetize their fan communities. CHZ is used to power Socios.com, allowing fans to buy and trade Fan Tokens for exclusive rewards and experiences, including voting rights, VIP experiences, and merchandise. Fan Tokens are available for various sports and esports teams. CHZ is also used to pay for transaction fees on the Chiliz blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.