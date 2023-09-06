Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 61.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $442,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chesapeake Utilities

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, COO Jeffery S. Sylvester sold 1,900 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total value of $231,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,950.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPK. Guggenheim cut their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $116.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Trading Down 3.3 %

CPK opened at $106.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.57. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $132.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $135.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.60 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 13.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.68%.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Featured Stories

