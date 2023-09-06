Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,103 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.59% of Cavco Industries worth $126,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 565.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 145,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,228,000 after purchasing an additional 123,635 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $19,596,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the first quarter valued at $13,855,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 165.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 39,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 45,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after acquiring an additional 35,530 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Cavco Industries from $410.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cavco Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Cavco Industries from $357.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Cavco Industries stock opened at $273.38 on Wednesday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.91 and a 1-year high of $318.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $285.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.81.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.76 by ($1.47). Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $475.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 20.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

