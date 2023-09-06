Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This is an increase from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Capital City Bank Group has raised its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Capital City Bank Group has a dividend payout ratio of 24.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Capital City Bank Group to earn $2.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Capital City Bank Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $30.90 on Wednesday. Capital City Bank Group has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $36.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Capital City Bank Group ( NASDAQ:CCBG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $67.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CCBG shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Capital City Bank Group from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on Capital City Bank Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital City Bank Group

In related news, Director Laura L. Johnson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.53 per share, for a total transaction of $30,530.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,268.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital City Bank Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 93.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 599.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1,156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

About Capital City Bank Group

(Get Free Report)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.