C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) & Prosegur Cash (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) Head-To-Head Comparison

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) and Prosegur Cash (OTCMKTS:PGUUF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares C.H. Robinson Worldwide and Prosegur Cash’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C.H. Robinson Worldwide $24.70 billion 0.42 $940.52 million $4.35 20.38 Prosegur Cash N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Prosegur Cash.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C.H. Robinson Worldwide 7 11 4 0 1.86 Prosegur Cash 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and Prosegur Cash, as reported by MarketBeat.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus target price of $94.91, suggesting a potential upside of 7.06%. Given C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe C.H. Robinson Worldwide is more favorable than Prosegur Cash.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.1% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares C.H. Robinson Worldwide and Prosegur Cash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C.H. Robinson Worldwide 2.67% 39.80% 9.72% Prosegur Cash N/A N/A N/A

Summary

C.H. Robinson Worldwide beats Prosegur Cash on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services. The company also provides customs brokerage services; and other logistics services, such as fee-based managed, warehousing, small parcel, and other services. It has contractual relationships with approximately 96,000 transportation companies, including motor carriers, railroads, and ocean and air carriers. In addition, the company is involved in the buying, selling, and/or marketing of fresh fruits, vegetables, and other value-added perishable items under the Robinson Fresh name. Further, it offers transportation management services or managed TMS; and other surface transportation services. The company provides its fresh produce to grocery retailers, restaurants, produce wholesalers, and foodservice distributors through a network of independent produce growers and suppliers. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Prosegur Cash

(Get Free Report)

Prosegur Cash, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides cash cycle management solutions and automating payments in retail establishments, ATM management for financial institutions, business, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewellery stores. The company offers national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence. It also provides cash processing and automation services, such as counting, processing, and packaging, as well as coin recycling, cash flow control, and monitoring systems; ATM solutions comprising planning, loading, monitoring, first- and second-tier maintenance, and balancing services; collection and payment management; foreign exchange currency services; and cash planning and forecasting services. In addition, the company offers self-service cash machines that provide cash deposit, recycling, bank notes and coins dispensing, and invoice payments services; and added-value outsourcing services for banks, such as multiagency, cheque processing, and related administrative services, as well as teller outsourcing service. It serves in Spain, Portugal, Germany, Luxembourg, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, France, Austria, the United States, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, the Philippines, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Mexico, India, Singapore, Indonesia, and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. Prosegur Cash, S.A. is a subsidiary of Prosegur Compañía de Seguridad, S.A.

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.